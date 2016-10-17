Regulators propose restrictions on titles and designations
In part four of a six-part video series on regulatory changes, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights, speaks with Lynn McGrade, partner at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, about the Canadian Securities Administrators’ (CSA) proposals to restrict the use of titles and designations by advisors.
