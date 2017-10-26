Companies cited in this article

The Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC) named Matthew Rodier of Montreal as the 2017 recipient of the IIAC Top Under 40 Award at a luncheon in Toronto on Thursday.

Rodier is a certified retirement specialist, portfolio manager and investment advisor with Rodier Asset Management, which operates under the TD Wealth Private Wealth Management banner.

The award recognizes the next generation of talented young professionals whose dedication and accomplishments have had a meaningful impact on the investment industry.

"Matthew's achievements in investment and retirement planning, customer service excellence, mentoring of younger employees, commitment to community service and his charitable work were all determining factors in being selected the 2017 award recipient," says Ian Russell, IIAC president and CEO, in a statement. "Matthew embodies the ideals the IIAC Top Under 40 Award represents."

Rodier was chosen among 32 nominees from across Canada. He will also be recognized at the 2017 IIAC Investment Industry Hall of Fame Gala Dinner and Induction Ceremony Thursday night in Toronto.

"Matthew Rodier is one of the most committed and passionate investment advisors I know; he goes above and beyond every day to provide his clients with the superior service that TD is known for," says Stephan Bourbonnais, senior vice president of TD Wealth. "Not only is he a dedicated investment advisor, he is an avid volunteer in his community, spending time mentoring and coaching new advisors, as well as working with local non-profits."

Photo: TD Wealth