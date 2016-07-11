How to respond to unhappy clients
In part five of a multi-part series, “Keeping your practice compliant,” Ellen Bessner, partner, Babin Bessner Spry LLP, and Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights, discuss advisors’ liability in dealing with client complaints, and explain the processes you should know to ensure your response helps your client and protects you from possible lawsuits.
Feature videos
-
What advisors need to know about the CSA’s “best interest” standard
In part one of a six-part video series on regulatory changes, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights and...
-
Build strategic thinking time into your business
In the final video of a seven-part series, “Proven ways to boost productivity,” Dan Richards, CEO, C...
-
How mistakes can improve client relationships
In part six of a seven-part series, “Proven ways to boost productivity,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client I...
-
Use Skype to stay in touch with clients
In part five of a seven-part series, “Proven ways to boost productivity,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client ...
-
Making teams excel
In part four of a seven-part series, “Proven ways to boost productivity,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client ...
-
Research shows experts are made, not born
In part three of a seven-part series, “Proven ways to boost productivity,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client...
-
Why to-do lists kill long-term productivity
In part two of a seven-part series, “Proven ways to boost productivity,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client I...
-
Two business metrics that should be measured
In part one of a seven-part series, “Proven ways to boost productivity,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client I...
-
A compliance perspective on Skype and FaceTime
In part eight of a multi-part series, “Keeping your practice compliant,” Ellen Bessner, partner, Bab...