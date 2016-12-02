Top three pitfalls in CRM2 client conversations and how to avoid them
In part four of a six-part series, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights, and Susan Silma, co-founder, CRM2 Navigator, discuss the three biggest pitfalls in client conversations about new CRM2 reporting, and explain how to bridge these gaps when speaking with clients.
Feature videos
