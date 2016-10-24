Regulators propose dramatic expansion of KYP requirements
In part five of a six-part video series on regulatory changes, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights and Rebecca Cowdery, partner at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, discuss the different know your product obligations regulators have proposed for two types of firms.
Feature videos
-
Regulators propose dramatic expansion of KYP requirements
In part five of a six-part video series on regulatory changes, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights an...
-
Regulators propose restrictions on titles and designations
In part four of a six-part video series on regulatory changes, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights, s...
-
Understanding the CSA’s conflicts of interest proposals
In part three of a six-part video series on regulatory changes, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights a...
-
KYC and suitability proposals raise the bar
In part two of a six-part series on targeted regulatory reforms, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights,...
-
What advisors need to know about the CSA’s “best interest” standard
In part one of a six-part video series on regulatory changes, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights and...
-
Build strategic thinking time into your business
In the final video of a seven-part series, “Proven ways to boost productivity,” Dan Richards, CEO, C...
-
How mistakes can improve client relationships
In part six of a seven-part series, “Proven ways to boost productivity,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client I...
-
Use Skype to stay in touch with clients
In part five of a seven-part series, “Proven ways to boost productivity,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client ...
-
Making teams excel
In part four of a seven-part series, “Proven ways to boost productivity,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client ...