KYC and suitability proposals raise the bar
In part two of a six-part series on targeted regulatory reforms, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights, speaks with Lynn McGrade, partner at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, about the CSA’s proposed changes to know-your-client and suitability that would significantly raise professional standards for advisors.
