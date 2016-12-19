CRM2: How to be on the right side of “money in motion”
In part six of a six-part series, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights, and Susan Silma, co-founder, CRM2 Navigator, explain that CRM2 reporting will require advisors to communicate their value on an ongoing basis, and give tips on how to retain clients and attract new business.
Feature videos
-
CRM2: How to be on the right side of “money in motion”
In part six of a six-part series, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights, and Susan Silma, co-founder, C...
-
CRM2: Three key communication strategies for client satisfaction and retention
In part five of a six-part series, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights, and Susan Silma, co-founder, ...
-
Top three pitfalls in CRM2 client conversations and how to avoid them
In part four of a six-part series, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights, and Susan Silma, co-founder, ...
-
CRM2: How to define your fee-worthy value
In part three of a six-part series, “The impact of CRM2 on investors,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client Ins...
-
CRM2 fee reporting: What you need to say to clients before 2017
In part two of a six-part series, “The impact of CRM2 on investors,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insig...
-
CRM2: What investors really think about performance reports
In part one of a six-part series, “The impact of CRM2 on investors,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insig...
-
Regulators divided over best interest standard
In the final video of a six-part series on regulatory changes, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights an...
-
Regulators propose dramatic expansion of KYP requirements
In part five of a six-part video series on regulatory changes, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights an...
-
Regulators propose restrictions on titles and designations
In part four of a six-part video series on regulatory changes, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights, s...