CRM2: How to be on the right side of “money in motion”

Interview of Dan Richards, Susan Silma |

In part six of a six-part series, Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights, and Susan Silma, co-founder, CRM2 Navigator, explain that CRM2 reporting will require advisors to communicate their value on an ongoing basis, and give tips on how to retain clients and attract new business.

