CRM2 fee reporting: What you need to say to clients before 2017

Interview of Dan Richards, Susan Silma |

In part two of a six-part series, “The impact of CRM2 on investors,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights, and Susan Silma, co-founder, CRM2 Navigator, discuss research on investors’ expected reactions to CRM2 fee reporting, and give advisors tips on how to help clients understand the new reports.

