Seven silent persuaders that help attract business
Jim Ruta, former Agency executive manager, keynote speaker and coach at JimRuta.com, outlines seven silent persuaders that help an advisor attract business and referrals in a natural way.
Feature videos
-
Seven silent persuaders that help attract business
Jim Ruta, former Agency executive manager, keynote speaker and coach at JimRuta.com, outlines seven ...
-
Nine risks to self-esteem that will boost your business
Jim Ruta, former Agency executive manager, keynote speaker and coach at JimRuta.com, discusses nine ...
-
How not to waste time with new prospects
Jim Ruta, former Agency executive manager, keynote speaker and coach at JimRuta.com, explains four s...
-
Six ways compliance can drive productivity
Jim Ruta, former Agency executive manager, keynote speaker and coach at JimRuta.com, explains six wa...
-
Four steps to ignite your prospecting
Jim Ruta, ex-Agency executive manager, keynote speaker and coach at JimRuta.com, breaks down four st...
-
Five things insurance advisors can do that robots can’t
Jim Ruta, ex-Agency executive manager, keynote speaker and coach at JimRuta.com, explains five thing...
-
To get to the top, you’ve got to reach higher
Jim Ruta, ex-Agency executive manager, keynote speaker and coach at JimRuta.com, explains why focusi...
-
The top five mistakes in life insurance sales
Jim Ruta, ex-Agency executive manager, keynote speaker and coach at JimRuta.com, explains the top fi...
-
What to watch for in your agency contract
Jim Ruta, ex-Agency executive manager, keynote speaker and coach at JimRuta.com, explains why insura...