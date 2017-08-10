Companies cited in this article

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has released the speaker lineup for its upcoming annual conference on Thursday.

OSC Dialogue 2017 will featuring Andrew Bailey, CEO of the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority; Stephanie Avakian, the new co-head of enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; and Joe Oliver, former federal finance minister and industry executive.

The theme of the regulator's annual conference, which is scheduled for Oct. 12 in Toronto, is adapting to the forces of change that are shaping the investment industry.

"Disruptive change is transforming the financial services industry, and market participants that succeed in this new era will be the ones that embrace change while responding to the needs of Canadian investors," the OSC says on the conference's new webpage.

Along with Bailey, Oliver and Avakian, the list of speakers also includes familiar names such as Ermanno Pascutto, chairman of investor advocacy group, the Canadian Foundation for Advancement of Investor Rights (a.k.a. FAIR Canada); Michael Katchen, co-founder and CEO of Toronto-based robo-advisor WealthSimple Financial Inc.; and Mark Machin, CEO of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

The agenda this year is relatively technology heavy, with a panel on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the financial services sector; a keynote address on how blockchain and other technologies are likely to impact the industry; and a panel on the evolving investor experience and advisory models.

There will also be sessions on more traditional regulatory subjects, such as enforcement, the future of regulation and governance.

The full list of speakers and conference agenda is available on the OSC Dialogue 2017 webpage.

