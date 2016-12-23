Companies cited in this article

The Nova Scotia Securities Commission (NSSC) on Friday issued a temporary cease trade order against former mutual fund salesperson Vincent Byrne, amid allegations that he provided advice without being registered.

Byrne left the industry in 2013 and terminated his registration with the NSSC.

"Byrne violated Nova Scotia securities laws by providing investment advice to and conducting securities trades on behalf of clients, even though he was no longer registered with the commission," the NSSC alleges in a statement released on Friday.

Those allegations have not been proven. For now, the commission has issued a 15-day cease trade order against Byrne. It has scheduled a hearing for Jan. 6, 2017.

