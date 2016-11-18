Companies cited in this article

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) have worked together to introduce a series of four videos designed to help Canadians improve their financial knowledge as a part of Financial Literacy Month.

The videos are publicly available on both organizations' websites and could be a useful tool for financial advisors who want help to educate their clients, according to IIROC's announcement released Thursday.

"Financial advisors can help their clients take control of their finances. This includes using clear, plain language and encouraging them to ask questions," says Jane Rooney, Canada's financial literacy leader, in a statement. "[The videos] can also provide access to unbiased information, tools and resources where their clients can learn more."

The videos feature commentary from Rooney, who is charged with the implementation of the country's financial literacy strategy, and Lucy Becker, IIROC's vice president of public affairs and member education services. Both Rooney and Becker discuss ways to help Canadians become more financially literate and provide examples of online tools that both organizations make available that can be useful.

"As a pan-Canadian organization, we are pleased to partner with Canada's financial literacy leader to provide practical tips and useful tools that Canadians can use to be more informed when making investment decisions," says Becker in a statement.

IIROC will also be participating in other financial literacy-building activities. These include the telephone town hall that is being organized by the Ontario Securities Commission's Investor Office, which will be held Nov. 23, and Junior Achievement Canada's educational program in December for students in the Greater Toronto area.

The videos can be found on IIROC's website at the following link: http://www.iiroc.ca/investors/Pages/default.aspx.

