The Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC) is seeking nominations for inductees into its 2017 Investment Industry Hall of Fame class.

The IIAC Investment Industry Hall of Fame honours excellence, integrity and leadership in Canada's investment industry. The deadline to submit nominations for this year's class is Fri., May 5 at 5 p.m. ET.

"We are reaching out to executives in the financial sector to put forth names of outstanding individuals who have demonstrated vision and leadership in building successful careers, contributed to the vitality of Canada's investment industry and capital markets, and given back to their communities," says Ian Russell, president and CEO of the IIAC, in a statement.

A maximum of four living and four posthumous candidates are inducted into the Hall of Fame annually. Members of the IIAC Hall of Fame Selection Committee, an independent committee comprised of distinguished Canadians who work, or have worked, in the investment industry, business, politics, law or academia choose the inductees.



This year's inductees will be recognized and celebrated at a gala event in Toronto on Thurs., Oct. 26.

Information on the eligibility and selection criteria, as well as the nomination process, is available in the IIAC website.

