Companies cited in this article

Six leaders of business will be inducted into Investment Industry Hall of Fame at a gala dinner Thursday, the Investment Industry Association of Canada has announced.

The inductees, two of whom are being enshrined posthumously, include:

> Catherine "Kiki" Delaney

President of Delaney Capital Management Ltd., she is an investment industry pioneer and member of the Order of Canada. Her contributions go beyond the investment community, being recognized with distinction for her support of Canadian arts and culture.

Read: Kiki Delaney, from back entrance to Hall of Fame

> Ned Goodman

Co-founder of Beutel, Goodman & Co. and founder of Dundee Corp., Goodman has made many contributions to Canada's mining, real estate and financial services industries. He is a recognized leader for his philanthropic support for higher education.

> Stephen Jarislowsky

The founder of Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. has directed the growth of the company to become one of the largest and most successful investment management firms in Canada. He has received many accolades for his educational, cultural and charitable ventures.

> William "Bill" Wilder

Wilder has helmed several prominent companies, including securities firm Wood Gundy Inc. A renowned philanthropist and war veteran, he has devoted himself to a broad spectrum of activities, even in retirement.

> John Pearce Bunting

A posthumous inductee, Bunting was a marketplace innovator and a pioneer for the Canadian investment industry. He made significant contributions to the Toronto Stock Exchange in his time as president and CEO, and displayed his generosity endlessly with his charitable and community involvement.

> Peter Cundill

The founder of Peter Cundill & Associates Ltd. and the Cundill Value Fund was described by Barron's as "the bravest of the value investors" and was awarded The Analysts' Choice Career Achievement Award as "the greatest mutual fund manager of all time." He is a posthumous inductee.

"This year's inductees are recognized for outstanding achievement in their professional and personal lives," says Ian Russell, IIAC president and CEO, in a statement. "They have distinguished themselves as leaders in the various sides of our industry. Their contributions on the national and community stages and their everlasting mark of excellence and integrity on the investment industry warrant the accolades they receive tonight."

For more information on the IIAC Investment Industry Hall of Fame and its 2017 Inductees, click here.

Photo copyright: dampoint/123RF