CRM2: How to define your fee-worthy value

Interview of Dan Richards, Susan Silma |

In part three of a six-part series, “The impact of CRM2 on investors,” Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights, and Susan Silma, co-founder, CRM2 Navigator, discuss research about investors’ perceptions of advisor value and fees. Silma gives tips on how to communicate fee-worthy value to clients.

