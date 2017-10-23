Toronto-based Canadian Broker Network (CBN), a network of independent insurance brokers, on Monday announces its 2017 Underwriters of the Year.

According to the CBN announcement, the winners "understand what the role of an underwriter truly is: to write great business that satisfies the clients' needs and create a win-win for the broker and insurer."

The personal award recipients are: Amanda Petrov, RSA Canada; Martine Dolan, The Guarantee Co. of North America; Jeff Crawford, Novex Group Insurance; Heather Topham, Family Insurance; Farzina Coladon, The Guarantee Co. of North America; Leanne Stodulka, Economical Insurance; and Alexander Kwan, Aviva.

CBN also announced commercial award recipients.

CBN members represent more than $1 billion in property casualty premiums as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 50 offices across Canada and more than 1,500 employees.