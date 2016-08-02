A compliance perspective on Skype and FaceTime

Interview of Dan Richards, Ellen Bessner |

In part eight of a multi-part series, “Keeping your practice compliant,” Ellen Bessner, partner, Babin Bessner Spry LLP, and Dan Richards, CEO, Client Insights, discuss the know your client (KYC) implications of using Skype and FaceTime to meet with clients.

