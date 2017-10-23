Companies cited in this article

TMX Group Ltd.'s equity exchanges, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), on Monday announced they have returned to Israel as part of a four-day roadshow from Oct. 22-25.

The exchanges will lead a 12-member Canadian delegation comprised of investment bankers from Beacon Securities Ltd., Cormark Securities and Macquarie Capital; lawyers from Goodmans LLP, Miller Thomson LLP, and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP; and accounting firm EY LLP. The delegation will focus on one-on-one meetings with Israeli market participants to raise awareness of North American capital markets and how TMX Group's exchanges provide a global platform for growth.

"Israel is an important market for our exchanges and we are pleased to lead this delegation of leading Canadian innovation sector investment bankers and capital market advisors," says Robert Peterman, vice president, global business development, TMX Group, in a statement. "Two key benefits we see for listing on either TSX or TSXV include access to North American investors that are able to support companies at all stages of growth; and a competitive landscape of investment banks to support these growth companies with financing and research coverage."

As at Sept. 30, there were six Israeli companies listed on TSX and Venture with a total market capitalization of approximately $2.5 billion. There were 87 new corporate listings on TSX and TSXVduring the first three quarters of 2017 across a broad range of industry sectors, including technology/innovation, life sciences and consumer products.