Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) on Monday announced they have expanded into Israel.

"This move will focus on strengthening relationships with the Israeli business community and exploring new opportunities as part of the exchanges' international growth strategy," the organizations say in their announcement.

"We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Yossi Boker as head of business development in Israel and have him lead our expansion into this key market," says Nick Thadaney, president and CEO, global equity capital markets, TMX Group Ltd., says in a statement.

"Mr. Boker's vast experience and expertise in the Israeli market will enable us to more effectively promote the advantages of TSX and TSXV's unique capital formation ecosystem to potential clients and to better support Israeli companies listing on our exchanges," he adds.

Boker's business career spans more than 25 years in both entrepreneurship and senior executive positions in the Israeli high-tech industry.

As at April 30, there were six Israeli companies listed on TSX and TSXV with a market capitalization of approximately $3 billion.