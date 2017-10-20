Major North American indices made gains today, with those in New York setting record highs, as investors felt confident about the economy and politics.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 39.22 points to 15,857.22.

In New York, all three indices reached new highs. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 165.59 points to 23,328.63. The S&P 500 index advanced 13.11 points to 2,575.21 and the Nasdaq composite index added 23.98 points to 6,629.05.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of US79.36¢, down 0.78 of a U.S. cent.

The December crude contract gained US33¢ to US$51.84 per barrel and the November natural gas contract rose roughly US4¢ to about US$2.92 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract shed US$9.50 to US$1,280.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was relatively unchanged at about US$3.17 a pound.