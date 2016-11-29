Companies cited in this article

The Nova Scotia Securities Commission (NSSC) announced on Tuesday that it has issued a cease-trade order against Home Safe Living Investment Fund Ltd., a community economic-development corporation.

Specifically, the fund has "violated securities laws by failing to file continuous disclosure documents," the NSSC says in a statement, noting that the fund failed to file its annual financials for the year ended June 30 by the Nov. 17 deadline.

As a result, the regulator's director of corporate finance has now ordered the fund to comply with securities laws and ordered a cease-trade order on its securities.