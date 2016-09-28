Companies cited in this article

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced Tuesday it will host a public forum to discuss financial technology (Fintech) innovation in the financial services industry.

The event aims to "foster greater collaboration and understanding among regulators, entrepreneurs and industry experts," the SEC says in a news release, and to evaluate how the regulatory regime should deal with the emergence of new technologies in the financial sector.

The fintech forum will be held at the SEC's Washington D.C. headquarters on Nov. 14 and will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC's website.

"The proliferation of fintech innovation has the potential to transform virtually every aspect of our nation's financial markets. The panels will discuss issues such as blockchain technology, automated investment advice or robo-advisors, online marketplace lending and crowdfunding, and how they may impact investors," the agency adds.

Also Tuesday, Maureen Jensen, chairwoman and CEO of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), announced that the commission will be introducing a new fintech "innovation hub" to be known as OSC LaunchPad in the next few weeks.

Regulators in Quebec have also recently struck new advisory committees to provide input on fintech innovation.

