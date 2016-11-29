Companies cited in this article

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced on Tuesday that it has appointed veteran securities lawyer Phil Anisman and long-time financial services executive Frances Kordyback as new commissioners. They will serve two-year terms, ending November 2018.

Anisman has been teaching and practising securities law since 1968. He has chaired disciplinary panels for the former Investment Dealers Association of Canada (IDA) and appeared before every level of court up to and including the Supreme Court of Canada. He has also written extensively on a wide range of legal issues, including aspects of securities, corporate, constitutional and administrative law.

Kordyback has more than 30 years of experience in the investment business, including investment banking, venture capital and private equity. Since 2005, she has been managing director at Northwater Capital Inc. and is active with Women in Capital Markets.

"We welcome the leadership and extensive experience that Philip and Frances bring to the OSC," says OSC Chairwoman Maureen Jensen in a statement. "Their expertise will be an asset to us in our commitment to provide effective regulation and oversight of Ontario's capital markets."

