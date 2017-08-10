Companies cited in this article

Toronto-based WisdomTree Asset Management Canada Inc. has announced that non-hedged units of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Index ETF have begun trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.

WisdomTree Canada has now completed the initial public offering of the non-hedged units of the fund, the firm says in a statement.

The ETF aims to track the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Europe CAD-Hedged Equity Index, which was created to give exposure to dividend-paying European equities while hedging exposure to fluctuations between the euro and the Canadian dollar.

"There's no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to investing, so it's important that we provide investors with options that meet their diverse and evolving needs," says Kurt MacAlpine, WisdomTree's head of global distribution. "This is why we are pleased to offer hedged, non-hedged and variably hedged currency options for many of our internal equity exposures."

WisdomTree's Canadian suite now comprises of eight ETFs that include hedged, non-hedged and variably hedged unit classes.






