The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada has published a new brochure to help investors understand key elements of the financial advisory process, which includes financial advisor service levels, compensation structures and the responsibilities of both the client and the advisor.

The brochure, entitled Selecting an Advisor, walks investors through the development of a relationship with an advisor. It suggests questions investors should ask of an advisor before beginning to work together and provides guidance on how investors can check an advisor's registration and disciplinary history.

"The Selecting an Advisor brochure was created to help investors find an advisor who's right for them. It provides key information to assist investors in getting the most out of their relationship with an advisor," says Mark Gordon, president and CEO at the MFDA, in a statement released on Thursday.

"The creation of this brochure is part of the MFDA's commitment to improve the investor experience by providing resources to Canadian investors that can support them in making informed decisions," he adds.

The brochure is available to advisors and investors on the MFDA's website.

