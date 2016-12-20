Companies cited in this article

The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) on Tuesday announced a new initiative to deliver on-the-job investor education designed to help workers understand how to plan for retirement.

The project, known as "Start Today and Retire Tomorrow" (STaRT), uses workplace seminars to help educate workers on the resources and strategies available to help attain retirement security.

The program, which is available in both U.S. and Canadian versions, was developed by the Life Stages Project Group of NASAA's Investor Education Section. It is intended to be delivered by regulators, who will cover all phases of retirement planning for various life stages.

"This is a great workplace training program offered by securities regulators in response to the need to help with unbiased investor education materials that effectively focus on working adults as they plan for retirement," says Mike Rothman, NASAA president and Minnesota Commissioner of Commerce, in a statement.

"A troubling sober reality for many in the workforce is falling short when it comes to investing for an adequate income in retirement," Rothman said. "Our advice to working adults is don't wait until it is too late. Start preparing today for your retirement security tomorrow."