

The Knowledge Bureau has announced that it's now accepting applications for the new 2016 Distinguished Advisor Conference (DAC) Client Innovation Scholarship Award, which will be presented at the DAC this year and is open to practising advisors of all ages who have been actively engaged in the financial services sector for at least five years.

Applicants may submit their completed application forms, CVs and written synopsis of their achievements to DAC Client Innovation Award before Oct. 1. The 2016 DAC will be held in San Diego on Nov. 6-9.

The DAC Client Innovation Scholarship Award recognizes outstanding achievement for who have excelled in innovative client services in six areas, including:

Differentiated value proposition: How it is articulated, executed and received. New application of knowledge and skills: How continuous improvement has changed the way you manage family wealth with multiple generations. Client retention and satisfaction. Demonstrable strategies to retain assets and enhance your client's experience and thereby satisfaction with your offering. Referrability: Your well-articulated program to grow business through referrals Professional collaboration: Partnership with other circles of influence to enhance value to your client. Out of the box thinking: New ways to communicate and connect with your clients and prospects.



"We firmly believe that today's outstanding innovators in client service are tomorrow's great leaders," says Evelyn Jacks, president of the Knowledge Bureau, in a statement. "We are pleased to provide an opportunity to recognize their accomplishments, celebrate their aspirations, and foster opportunities for further thought-leadership."

Photo copyright: martinm303/123RF



