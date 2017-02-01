Companies cited in this article

The Toronto-based Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) launched a new advisor centre portal on its website on Wednesday to help advisors stay current on important industry topics.

"Today's financial advisor works in a rapidly changing environment marked by changing client needs, ongoing regulatory developments and innovations in technology," says Paul Bourque, president and CEO of IFIC, in a statement. "Our new advisor centre provides insights and tools to help advisors keep on top of these changes so they can better help their clients understand their investments and make informed decisions."

The advisor centre offers resources connected to key topics, which include mutual fund fees, serving vulnerable investors, hot regulatory topics and tools and tips meant to help advisors with the implementation of the second phase of the client relationship model.

In addition, advisors can filter the resources by type, which allows for easy access to infographics, presentations, summaries and more.

The new portal also connects advisors directly to the website of Mississauga, Ont.-based IFSE Institute, IFIC's education arm.

"Continuing education and ever-increasing proficiency are high priorities for all IFIC members," says Bourque. "The advisor centre creates a one-stop gateway to a wealth of information and practical tools to help our members and the advisor community pursue those goals."

The portal, which is mobile device-friendly, is available on IFIC's website.

