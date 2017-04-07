Companies cited in this article

Kingston, Ont.-based Empire Life Insurance Co. announced on Friday that it will begin offering digital delivery of insurance contracts to its clients.

The change means that clients who apply for insurance using Empire Life's Fast & Full electronic life insurance application will now have the option of receiving their contract electronically.

"Consumers today want to be able to do everything online, and that includes receiving documents digitally," says Mike Stocks, vice president and chief marketing officer, retail, in a statement. "This new technology not only meets that demand, it has the added benefits of being more convenient for customers and advisors, and it's faster."

Electronic delivery of contracts is also more cost effective, Stocks notes.

Empire Life launched its Fast & Full online life insurance application in December 2013. Advisors can use the web-based tool with their clients as a faster and easier way of applying for life insurance coverage.

Later this spring, Empire Life plans to expand the availability of electronic contract delivery to all customers who purchase a traditional life and health insurance product, whether they applied using an electronic or paper application.