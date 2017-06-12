As everyone becomes increasingly pressed for time, financial advisors — especially those with a big book of business — may have difficulty finding the opportunity to connect personally with their clients.

While technology-based tools can make it easier to contact a large number of clients in relatively little time, there are fewer opportunities to provide a personal touch, says Eileen Chadnick, principal of Big Cheese Coaching in Toronto.

"Tech-based communication isn't necessarily a bad thing," Chadnick says. "Clients expect email and text communications. And younger generations in particular prefer that. But an occasional phone call or an occasional handwritten note really can stand out."

> Send a card

While it may not be feasible to phone every client on their birthday, sending birthday or anniversary cards with a handwritten note can make clients feel appreciated.

"Sometimes, old-fashioned communication can really break through the clutter of the data communication that we rely on," Chadnick says.

> Hold educational events

Another way to communicate with clients is by hosting educational seminars and events. At these gatherings, you can not only teach your clients more about the kinds of investments they have in their portfolios; you also can help ensure that they have at least a basic understanding of new products and other developments in the industry, says Jillian Bannister, co-founder of Ext. Marketing in Toronto.

"[Good advisors] are making sure there is room in their calendars for opportunities beyond annual check-ins," Bannister adds.

> Print it out

E-newsletters and e-books provide ways for you to offer valuable information and stay top of mind with your clients. Printing out a few hard copies to distribute can become another personal touch point, says Richard Heft, co-founder of Ext. Marketing.

Many clients still prefer having a choice as to how they will receive information from you, he adds. Depending on the demographics of your book of business, it's a good idea to ask clients whether they prefer to receive communications digitally or in print.

