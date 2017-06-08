Companies cited in this article

The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) is encouraging investors who lost money to Bossteam E-Commerce to submit their proof of claim online before August 4.

On April 12, the BCSC announced that a receiver had been appointed to administer a claims process to return funds to investors who lost money to Bossteam and its cofounders Yan Zhu (a.k.a. Rachel Zhu) and Guan Qiang Zhang.

The receiver has approximately $10 million to distribute and is accepting claims from investors and creditors until August 4.

Information on how to submit a proof of claim is available in both English and Chinese on the website: www.bossteamclaims.com.

