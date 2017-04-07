Companies cited in this article



Toronto-based BMO Asset Management Inc. (BMO AM) has added four new ETFs to its lineup, including an ETF that offers investors exposure to global insurance companies.



The new ETFs, which began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday, also provide global exposure to a variety of sectors, including banks, consumer discretionary and consumer staples companies.



"Investors are continuing to recognize the benefits of using ETFs for sector strategies, and we are excited to have expanded our suite," says Kevin Gopaul, head of BMO AM and chief investment officer, in a statement.



Among the new ETFs that BMO AM has released are: BMO Global Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF, BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF, BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF and BMO Global Insurance Hedged to CAD Index ETF. (More details and the corresponding tickers are available in the company's news release.)



BMO AM's ETF business, which launched in 2009, now has 90 listings.

