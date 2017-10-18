Alternative IQ on Wednesday announced the winners of the 10th annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, which were presented Tuesday evening in Toronto.

The awards aim to help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds of the year, recognizing winners in four categories as well as the overall best Canadian hedge fund.

Blair Franklin Global Credit Fund was named Overall Best 2017 Canadian Hedge Fund, based on best combined 10-year annualized return (2.17%) and Sharpe ratio (3.23).

The complete list of award winners is available in the awards' news release.