The Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), the global trade group for the hedge fund industry, on Tuesday announced its new chairman and and the formation of a new AIMA Council, the association's global board of directors.

Simon Lorne, vice chairman and chief legal officer at New York City-based Millennium Management LLC, is to become chair of the AIMA. He succeeds Kathleen Casey, a former commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), who served as chairwoman from Sept. 2012 to 2016.

There are four new additions to the AIMA Council: Robyn Grew, chief administrative officer at Man Group Plc; Han Ming Ho, partner with Sidley Austin; Ryan Taylor, partner and global head of compliance with Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP; and Michael Weinberg, senior managing director, chief investment strategist at Protégé Partners.

Council members will serve from Sept. 2016 to Sept. 2018.

"I am excited to have such a strong board to guide our work at AIMA, and I am very much looking forward to working closely with Simon Lorne, our new chair, as we address the big issues facing alternative investment fund managers around the world," says Jack Inglis, AIMA CEO, in a news release.

