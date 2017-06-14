Companies cited in this article

Switzerland-based banking giant UBS AG has launched a competition for financial technology (fintech) companies on Wednesday that seeks innovative solutions for the banking industry.

UBS's Future of Finance contest is open to fintech companies around the world in areas such as digital wealth management, investment banking and regulatory technology.

UBS is seeking "innovative and potentially disruptive technological ideas and solutions that will support the transformation of the banking industry."

The competition offers cash prizes to fund ‘proof-of-concept'/pilot programs, along with coaching and mentoring from UBS experts and partners.

Participating companies should have developed a functional prototype; or a product, service, or app; that can apply to the financial services sector.

The application deadline is July 28. The finalists in various regions will then pitch their ideas to their respective juries at events scheduled to take place this autumn in Hong Kong, London, New York, and Zurich.

