Canada's main stock index shed nearly 100 points on the final trading day of the week in a broad-based decline.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 81.31 points at 14,952.33.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 76.22 points to 21,674.51, while the S&P 500 index fell 4.46 points to 2,425.55. The Nasdaq composite index dropped 5.38 points to 6,216.53.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of US79.45¢, up 0.38 of a U.S. cent.

The October crude contract gained US$1.42 cents to US$48.66 per barrel, while the December gold contract retreated US80¢ to US$1,291.60 an ounce.

The September natural gas contract fell US3.6¢ to US$2.89 per mmBTU and the September copper contract was relatively unchanged at about US$2.94 a pound.