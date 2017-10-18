Toronto-based software provider PureFacts Financial Solutions on Wednesday announced key hires as it expands the range of services it offers the wealth management industry.

Susan Silma has joined the firm as practice leader, client and industry strategy. She will focus on strategic consulting, regulatory compliance, investor research, and advisor training. Silma is a lawyer and former regulator with the Ontario Securities Commission, as well as co-founder of consulting firm CRM2 Navigator.

Wealth management technology expert Ian Gibson, formerly with Odlum Brown Ltd., has a dual role at PureFacts as director of product and district manager, western region. He is also opening a new PureFacts office in Vancouver to better serve clients in Western Canada.

Matthew Schulz, a software expert skilled at building scalable technology firm, has joined PureFacts as chief technology officer.

Leslee Vivian, also formerly with CRM2 Navigator, joins the firm as director of communications.

"The strength and scope of our new initiatives will help us provide better total solutions for our clients," says Robert Madej, president and CEO, in a statement. "We'll be able to pioneer new products, improve the operational efficiency of our wealth management clients, proactively address regulatory developments, and provide greater insights into the needs of investors."



