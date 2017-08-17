Economy & Markets

TSX gets some strength from bump in gold price

Stock markets tumbled on Thursday, but the Toronto Stock Exchange's main index fared better than its U.S. counterparts due to the strength of gold and other commodities.

The S&P/TSX composite index dropped 48.57 points to 15,033.64 as gains by gold stocks offset some of the losses.

The December gold contract climbed US$9.50 to US$1,292.40 an ounce.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 274.14 points to 21,750.73, while the S&P 500 shed 38.10 points to 2,430.01. The Nasdaq composite slipped 123.20 points to 6,221.91.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of US79.07¢, up 0.32 of a U.S. cent.

The September crude contract advanced US31¢ to US$47.09 per barrel. The September natural gas contract was up US3.9¢ to about US$2.93 per mmBTU and the September copper contract fell roughly US1.6¢ to about US$2.94 a pound.

 

