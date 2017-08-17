Stock markets tumbled on Thursday, but the Toronto Stock Exchange's main index fared better than its U.S. counterparts due to the strength of gold and other commodities.

The S&P/TSX composite index dropped 48.57 points to 15,033.64 as gains by gold stocks offset some of the losses.

The December gold contract climbed US$9.50 to US$1,292.40 an ounce.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 274.14 points to 21,750.73, while the S&P 500 shed 38.10 points to 2,430.01. The Nasdaq composite slipped 123.20 points to 6,221.91.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of US79.07¢, up 0.32 of a U.S. cent.

The September crude contract advanced US31¢ to US$47.09 per barrel. The September natural gas contract was up US3.9¢ to about US$2.93 per mmBTU and the September copper contract fell roughly US1.6¢ to about US$2.94 a pound.