Toronto-based TMX Group Ltd. is "engaged" with the Canadian Securities Administrators regarding the clearing of securities of issuers with marijuana-related activities in the United States, the stock exchange operator said Thursday.

"This is a complex matter which touches multiple aspects across our capital market system, and as such requires close examination and careful consideration," TMX says in a statement.

The company is the owner and operator of The Canadian Depository for Securities (CDS), Canada's equities and fixed income clearing house. Other TMX subsidiaries include the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and the Montreal Exchange.

The announcement is intended "to clarify to the marketplace that there is no CDS ban on the clearing of securities of issuers with marijuana-related activities in the U.S., despite media reports," TMX says.

"We are working with regulators to arrive at a solution that will clarify this matter for issuers, investors, participants and the public," the company adds.