Toronto-based Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. (NEI Investments) announced on Tuesday it's moving forward with its proposed fund mergers, after passing securityholder approval.

NEI Northwest Tactical Yield Fund will absorb NEI Northwest Macro Canadian Asset Allocation Fund and NEI Northwest Macro Canadian Asset Allocation Corporate Class sometime around April 18.

Provincial Credit Union Centrals and Desjardins Group each have a 50% stake in NEI Investments.

