Toronto-based Manulife Investments, a division of Manulife Asset Management Ltd., has added James Robertson as portfolio manager to 10 funds.

The 10 funds are:

> Manulife Conservative Portfolio;

> Manulife Moderate Portfolio;

> Manulife Balanced Portfolio;

> Manulife Growth Portfolio;

> Manulife Simplicity Balanced Portfolio;

> Manulife Simplicity Conservative Portfolio;

> Manulife Simplicity Global Balanced Portfolio;

> Manulife Simplicity Growth Portfolio;

> Manulife Simplicity Moderate Portfolio; and

> Manulife Diversified Alpha Portfolio.

Robertson joined the firm in late 2016 as a senior portfolio manager to its portfolio solutions group, overseeing multi-asset-class strategies for Manulife Asset Management globally.

Robertson will remain in charge of Manulife Asset Management's Canadian asset allocation franchise, which includes portfolio management, research and development, and product development.

Previously, he was chief investment officer with Calgary-based McLean and Partners.

