Toronto-based First Asset Investment Management Inc. has filed a preliminary prospectus for its new First Asset Cambridge Global Dividend ETF.

The ETF is designed to provide unitholders a total return, comprised of dividend income and capital gains, by investing primarily in equities and equities-related securities of issuers worldwide, the firm says in a statement.

Cambridge Global Asset Management, a division of CI Investments Inc. and an affiliate of First Asset, will manage the portfolio.

The firm has also announced it will eliminate First Asset Cambridge Core Canadian Equity ETF from its line up on or about Aug. 21.

First Asset will request the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to delist units of First Asset Cambridge Core Canadian Equity ETF on or about Aug. 18. Units of FCE will still remain available in the meantime.

Following the termination of First Asset Cambridge Core Canadian Equity ETF, the net assets will be liquidated and proceeds distributed pro rata among holders of record. More details will be announced closer to the ETF's termination date.