Toronto-based First Asset Investment Management Inc. has launched two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

Cambridge Global Asset Management, an affiliate of First Asset, will manage the two new ETFs: First Asset Cambridge Core Canadian Equity ETF, which invests in an actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of equity and equity-related securities of large and mid-capitalization Canadian issuers; and First Asset Cambridge Core U.S. Equity ETF, which invests in an actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of equity and equity-related securities of large and mid-capitalization U.S. issuers.

"These ETFs demonstrate our ongoing commitment to providing financial professionals with choice in tools to navigate the evolving investment landscape," says Brandon Snow, principal and chief investment officer with Cambridge Global Asset Management, in a statement. Our differentiated investment philosophy remains consistent allowing us to look for opportunities to deliver value and support the growth of wealth over time."

Each of the two new ETFs will typically consist of 20-25 holdings, and each holding will represent between 3%-5% of the portfolio. Issuers that offer good value and the potential for growth in their industry are considered alongside factors such as market penetration, earnings estimates and quality of management.

