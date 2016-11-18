Companies cited in this article

Toronto-based First Asset Investment Management Inc. has announced a change in portfolio manager and name for one of its ETFs.

Signature Global Asset Management, a division of Toronto-based CI Investments Inc. and a First Asset affiliate, will assume the portfolio management responsibilities of First Asset Hamilton Capital European Bank ETF at the close of business on Friday.

John Hadwen, vice president and portfolio manager wotj Signature Global Asset Management Security, will select the securities for the ETF.

First Asset Investment Management will also change the ETF's name to First Asset European Bank ETF but the product's investment objective and tickers on the Toronto Stock Exchange will remain the same.

