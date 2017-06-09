Companies cited in this article

Montreal-based Fiera Capital Corp. announced that its chief investment officer (CIO), Jean-Philippe Lemay, has been appointed as president and chief operating officer (COO) for its Canadian division.

Lemay, who has been with the firm since 2010, will still continue his responsibilities as CIO, the firm says in a statement.

Sylvain Roy, outgoing president and COO of the Canadian division, is departing to pursue an entrepreneurial profession. He will maintain his connection to the firm as a special advisor to the global management team.

"I am pleased to see Jean-Philippe Lemay rise to a new challenge and manage our Canadian division. His investment knowledge and management experience are key to ensuring a smooth transition and continued growth for our Canadian division," says Jean-Guy Desjardins, chairman of the board, and president and CEO of Fiera Capital, in a statement.

Prior to joining Fiera, Lemay held the role of specialist in quantitative research and risk management and index manager for global mandates at major Canadian investment-management firms.

Photo copyright: jirsak/123RF

