Montreal-based Fiera Capital Corp. has lowered the management fees on three funds, effective on Friday.

Management fees on Fiera Capital Global Equity Fund have been reduced by 0.35%, management fees on Fiera Capital Defensive Global Equity Fund have been cut by 0.3% and management fees on Fiera Capital U.S. Equity Fund have been reduced by 0.25%.

For more information on the new management fees for the various units of the three funds, see Fiera's new release.

