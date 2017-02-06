Mississauga, Ont.-based Excel Funds Management Inc. is planning to terminate Excel Billionaire Leaders Fund and Excel Latin America Fund, following the receipt of unitholder and regulatory approvals.

Units of Excel Billionaire Leaders Fund and Excel Latin America Fund will no longer be offered for sale after the close of business on Feb. 6.



If the proposal is approved, unitholders of Excel Billionaire Leaders Fund will receive securities of the equivalent series of Excel Blue Chip Equity Fund, and unitholders of Excel Latin America Fund will receive securities of the equivalent series of Excel Emerging Markets Fund, on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

In addition, pre-authorized chequing plans established for purchases of units of Excel Billionaire Leaders Fund and Excel Latin America Fund will be immediately transferred to the equivalent series of units of Excel Blue Chip Equity Fund and Excel Emerging Markets Fund, respectively.

Unitholder approvals for the termination of Excel Billionaire Leaders Fund and Excel Latin America Fund will be sought at special meetings to be held on or about March 24. If the move receives the appropriate approvals, the terminations will be in effect on or about March 30.

