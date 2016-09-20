Companies cited in this article

Kingston, Ont.-based Empire Life Insurance Co. on Monday announced the appointment of Ron Friesen as senior vice president and CFO, effective Oct. 3.

He takes over from Scott Ewert, vice president and CFO of E-L Financial Corp. Ltd, who assumed the responsibilities of CFO for Empire Life on an interim basis following the retirement of Gary McCabe earlier this year.

Friesen has more than 20 years in senior leadership roles in banking and insurance in Canada and the United States, and his areas of expertise include financial management and reporting, taxation, risk management, and liquidity and capital management.

Friesen is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Waterloo, and a Master of Liberal Arts (Finance) from Harvard University Extension School.

"Ron has built his career and reputation on strengthening the financial position of companies. His exceptional leadership qualities, financial knowledge and business acumen will be great assets in helping us to continue to deliver strong business results," says Mark Sylvia, president and CEO of Empire Life, in a news release.

