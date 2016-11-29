Companies cited in this article

Toronto-based Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. has announced that Don Reed, president and CEO, will be retiring early next year and Duane Green, the firm's managing director, Canada, will take his place in these roles.

Green has been in charge of Franklin Templeton's Canadian distribution business since October 2015, and will add the titles of president and CEO when Reed officially retires on January 31. 2017.

Reed has been with Franklin Templeton for 27 years and was recruited by the late Sir John Templeton to join the firm in 1989.

"Don has a long history of dedication to Templeton's value investing principles, and we thank him for his committed service and wish him well in his future endeavours," the firm says in a statement.

Reed is also chairman and CEO of Templeton Investment Counsel of Toronto. He has been responsible for the management of global/international mutual funds and separate accounts. In addition, he is president, CEO and a director of Templeton Growth Fund and is also chairman of Fiduciary Trust Co. of Canada.

Reed's portfolio management responsibilities will be transferred to long-tenured Templeton Global Equity Group portfolio managers in Canada. Specific portfolio manager assignments will be announced closer to Reed's retirement date.

Reed will also make the transition out of his director and chairman roles but will remain on the Templeton Growth Fund Ltd. and Franklin Templeton Corporate Class Ltd. fund boards following his retirement in a non-executive chairman role.

Prior to joining Templeton in 1989, Reed was president of Toronto-based Reed Monahan Nicholishen Investment Counsel Inc. He has been president of the Toronto Society of Financial Analysts and is a co-founder of the International Society of Financial Analysts.

In addition, Reed was a director of the Financial Analysts Federation and served on its executive committee. In 2000, he received the Thomas L. Hansberger Award for Leadership in Global Investing.

Photo copyright: Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.