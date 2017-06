Companies cited in this article

DDJ High Yield Fund is scheduled to terminate on Aug. 15, Toronto-based CI Investments Inc. announced on Monday.

Unitholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the termination of the fund, the announcement says.

The fund will pay a final quarterly distribution of 20¢ per unit payable on July 14 to unitholders of record as at June 30.

Payment of the termination proceeds will be made on or about Aug. 18 through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.